2017 Dodge Journey

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10544253
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG0HT512109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features: Leather, NAV, Back up cam, Heated seats, Alloy rims, Handsfree, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Back to Top

