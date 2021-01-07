2017 Dodge Journey

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This low mileage SUV has just 47,392 kms. It's granite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Journey's trim level is GT. This Journey GT has a lot to offer for Canadian families. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Roof Leath Dvd Cam P/seat 5-pass Hs Parksens Tow 19 -al. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG8HT685250.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Type of tires: Touring AS
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 19
AC power outlet: 1
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L
Overall Length: 4,887 mm
Overall height: 1,692 mm
Wheelbase: 2,891 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Grey aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 79 L
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,926 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
AWD ROOF LEATH DVD CAM P/SEAT 5-PASS HS PARKSENS TOW 19 -AL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.