Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

89,030 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr SXT Navigation Sunroof DVD Keyless Go

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr SXT Navigation Sunroof DVD Keyless Go

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 9408133
  2. 9408133
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,030KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9408133
  • Stock #: 16043
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG6HT600197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16043
  • Mileage 89,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Luggage Rack
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2018 Chevrolet Color...
 99,502 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 49,023 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Journey G...
 42,967 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory