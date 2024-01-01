$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Abarth - Low Mileage
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Abarth - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,849KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JC1NFAEK3H0113759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 70,849 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 FIAT 124 Spider is for sale today.
The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster. This low mileage convertible has just 70,849 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 164HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 124 Spider's trim level is Abarth. The best performer and most equipped among the 124 Spider range, this Abarth trim offers the added options of a limited slip differential, front fog lamps, rain detecting wipers, Bluetooth connectivity, 7 inch display, a sport leather metal look steering wheel, leather and microfiber heated Abarth sport seats, metal look interior inserts, leather upholstered dashboard, a rear view camera, a sport tuned suspension and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK3H0113759.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 FIAT 124 Spider is for sale today.
The iconic 124 has come back in its full glory. The refined lines reminding you of the old and beautiful classic have been transcribed into this modern work of art. Powerful, beautiful and excellent on the road the 2107 Fiat 124 Spider has it all and then some. With intricate details inside and out, the new Fiat 124 Spider is a true work of art while being a very capable roadster. This low mileage convertible has just 70,849 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 164HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 124 Spider's trim level is Abarth. The best performer and most equipped among the 124 Spider range, this Abarth trim offers the added options of a limited slip differential, front fog lamps, rain detecting wipers, Bluetooth connectivity, 7 inch display, a sport leather metal look steering wheel, leather and microfiber heated Abarth sport seats, metal look interior inserts, leather upholstered dashboard, a rear view camera, a sport tuned suspension and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=JC1NFAEK3H0113759.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L Navi - Low Mileage 42,607 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 181,409 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 110,349 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Fiat 124 Spider