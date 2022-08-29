$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2017 Fiat 500
2017 Fiat 500
C 2dr Conv Lounge Leather Premium Sound System
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,044KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9291295
- Stock #: 16031
- VIN: 3C3CFFER3HT704637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16031
- Mileage 46,044 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3