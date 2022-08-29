Menu
2017 Fiat 500

46,044 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2017 Fiat 500

2017 Fiat 500

C 2dr Conv Lounge Leather Premium Sound System

2017 Fiat 500

C 2dr Conv Lounge Leather Premium Sound System

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,044KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9291295
  • Stock #: 16031
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER3HT704637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 16031
  • Mileage 46,044 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

