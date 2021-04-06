Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

61,552 KM

Details Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autolinks

905-684-2568

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Autolinks

414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1

905-684-2568

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

61,552KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6892023
  • Stock #: edge-227
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J86HBB92227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,552 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autolinks

2006 Pontiac Solstic...
 15,111 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 135,490 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 38,678 KM
$18,595 + tax & lic

Email Autolinks

Autolinks

Autolinks

414 Ontario Street, St Catharines, ON L2R 5M1

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-2568

Quick Links
Directions Inventory