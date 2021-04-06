2017 Ford Edge

-
Listing ID: 6892023
-
Stock #: edge-227
-
VIN: 2FMPK4J86HBB92227
-
Exterior Colour
Blue Met
-
Interior Colour
Ebony Cloth
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
61,552 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.