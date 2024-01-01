Menu
AUTO PARALLEL PARK * REMOTE START * NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * LANE KEEP ASSIST * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, TITANIUM * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 19 ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

161,936 KM

Details Description Features

Titanium ** AWD, BSM, LKA, CARPLAY **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
161,936KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUA72787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,936 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO PARALLEL PARK * REMOTE START * NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * LANE KEEP ASSIST * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, TITANIUM * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 19" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.



REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. 
 LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
