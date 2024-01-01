$13,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect balance of style and substance with the 2017 Ford Escape - a compact SUV that's built to elevate your daily drive.
- New brakes and rotors for confident, reliable stopping power
- Heated seats and adjustable steering wheel for maximum comfort
- Alloy rims and all-wheel drive for a commanding presence on the road
- Satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity to keep you entertained and connected
The 2017 Escape is engineered to deliver an exceptional driving experience, with a powerful 1.5L EcoBoost engine and responsive handling that will have you eagerly anticipating every twist and turn. Thoughtful features like the hands-free liftgate and electric mirrors make everyday tasks a breeze, while the wealth of safety technologies provide peace of mind wherever the road takes you.
Whether you're navigating the city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the 2017 Escape is the perfect companion. Its spacious, well-appointed interior, advanced connectivity, and versatile cargo space make it the ideal choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Experience the perfect blend of style, capability, and innovation with the 2017 Ford Escape.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
