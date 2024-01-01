Menu
Discover the perfect balance of style and substance with the 2017 Ford Escape - a compact SUV thats built to elevate your daily drive.

• New brakes and rotors for confident, reliable stopping power
• Heated seats and adjustable steering wheel for maximum comfort
• Alloy rims and all-wheel drive for a commanding presence on the road
• Satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity to keep you entertained and connected

The 2017 Escape is engineered to deliver an exceptional driving experience, with a powerful 1.5L EcoBoost engine and responsive handling that will have you eagerly anticipating every twist and turn. Thoughtful features like the hands-free liftgate and electric mirrors make everyday tasks a breeze, while the wealth of safety technologies provide peace of mind wherever the road takes you.

Whether youre navigating the city streets or embarking on a weekend adventure, the 2017 Escape is the perfect companion. Its spacious, well-appointed interior, advanced connectivity, and versatile cargo space make it the ideal choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Experience the perfect blend of style, capability, and innovation with the 2017 Ford Escape.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2017 Ford Escape

139,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

12009703

2017 Ford Escape

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD5HUA71189

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2017 Ford Escape