Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna AM/FM/Satellite Radio Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Sony Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 62 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 991 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,195 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,693 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate 911 Assist SYNC 3 AppLink Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.9 s Rear Collision Warning Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system 4WD ROOF LEATH P/SEATS P/GATE HS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

