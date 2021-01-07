Menu
2017 Ford Escape

91,918 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

NAVIGATION SYSTEM | REVERSE CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Ford Escape

NAVIGATION SYSTEM | REVERSE CAMERA | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6558894
  • Stock #: 40-69
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G96HUA86162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 91,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Check Out This Great Opportunity Brought To You By AutoIQ!



Winter Wheels and Tires & A Clean Carfax History! This SUV Is What You Are Looking For in a Go Anywhere Vehicle!



SE SPORT PACKAGE



Navigation System | Black Side Roof Rails | Tonneau Cover | Rear Parking Aid Sensors | Reverse Camera System | Dual Zone A/C | Keyless Entry | Heated Front Seats | Fog Lamps



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Call or Click to Arrange a Test Drive. Or Shop from Home. We can manage everything via ZOOM, Internet and Telephone.



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



SPECIAL NOTE: This 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.



This Exceptional Value is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles!






Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

