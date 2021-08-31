For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 117,517 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Leath Cam Roof Hs 18-al. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0GD0HUC05487.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Sync
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.5 s
Curb weight: 1,588 kg
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
Manual child safety locks
911 Assist
AppLink
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
NAV LEATH CAM ROOF HS 18-AL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.