$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 8 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8436978

8436978 Stock #: D6826

D6826 VIN: 1FMCU0GD6HUE26432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,832 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg Rear Head Room: 991 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,690 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.5 s Curb weight: 1,588 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm Manual child safety locks 911 Assist AppLink Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port FWD 4dr SE 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.