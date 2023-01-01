$CALL+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
Navigation Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
79,934KM
Used
- Stock #: 16158
- VIN: 1FMCU0GDXHUE81353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,934 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Child-Safety Locks
Cloth Interior
