2017 Ford Escape

79,934 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Navigation Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

2017 Ford Escape

Navigation Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

  1. 9643798
  2. 9643798
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643798
  • Stock #: 16158
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GDXHUE81353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16158
  • Mileage 79,934 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Child-Safety Locks
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
