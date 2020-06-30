Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

73,945 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum Exceptional SUV! Massage Seats!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Platinum Exceptional SUV! Massage Seats!

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 5349731
  2. 5349731
  3. 5349731
  4. 5349731
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5349731
  • Stock #: 20NV642T
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT5HGA05674

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 73,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautifully Equipped Mid-Size SUV!



Recently Traded, this Explorer Platinum is an Exceptional Opportunity! Enjoy Great Ride Quality and a Spacious Comfortable Interior for the whole Family to Enjoy!



Call or Click today to arrange a Test Drive. Or Buy On-Line! We can manage everything via phone and internet. No need to come to the Dealership!



Buy with confidence! AutoIQ offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee!



This Beautiful Explorer Platinum is selling as one of AutoIQ's Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicles!




Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.




Errors & Omissions Expected.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 42,177 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 FX4
 226,317 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 44,443 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory