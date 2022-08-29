$31,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Ford Explorer
2017 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$31,498
+ taxes & licensing
100,925KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284386
- Stock #: D7640
- VIN: 1FM5K8F8XHGC96364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,925 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 100,925 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Our Limited model is the next step up from the XLT and comes with upgrades that include on the exterior: automatic full time four wheel drive, Terrain management system, premium aluminum wheels, a front camera with washer, chrome door handles and a hands-free liftgate. On the inside, our Limited has been upgraded with navigation, a premium audio system by Sony with a 12 speaker system, heated and cooled perforated seats, memory settings for different drivers, power adjustable pedals and 4 - 12 volt plugins so your whole family can charge their phones at the same time.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F8XHGC96364.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2