Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

100,925 KM

Details Description

$31,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

100,925KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9284386
  • Stock #: D7640
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F8XHGC96364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, Fog Lamps

This 2017 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 100,925 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Our Limited model is the next step up from the XLT and comes with upgrades that include on the exterior: automatic full time four wheel drive, Terrain management system, premium aluminum wheels, a front camera with washer, chrome door handles and a hands-free liftgate. On the inside, our Limited has been upgraded with navigation, a premium audio system by Sony with a 12 speaker system, heated and cooled perforated seats, memory settings for different drivers, power adjustable pedals and 4 - 12 volt plugins so your whole family can charge their phones at the same time.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F8XHGC96364.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2017 Ford Explorer L...
 100,925 KM
$31,498 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 TECHNIK...
 82,967 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 93,953 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory