Menu
Account
Sign In
<br>Introducing a versatile and feature-packed 4WD vehicle, designed to meet all your driving needs with style and comfort. Heres what makes this vehicle stand out:<br><br>Safety and Stability: Equipped with ABS brakes, dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, and electronic stability control to keep you and your passengers safe. The low tire pressure warning, occupant sensing airbag, and overhead airbag add extra layers of protection.<br><br>Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy air conditioning, power windows, power steering, and power door mirrors. The driver and passenger vanity mirrors, illuminated entry, and front and rear reading lights ensure a comfortable and convenient ride.<br><br>Entertainment and Connectivity: Stay entertained with the AM/FM radio featuring SiriusXM, a CD player, and a 7-speaker sound system. The SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System and steering wheel-mounted audio controls make managing your music and calls a breeze.<br><br>Advanced Features: This vehicle comes with a compass, outside temperature display, and a tachometer to keep you informed on the go. The remote keyless entry, security system, and panic alarm offer peace of mind and added security.<br><br>Performance and Handling: The 4WD system, front wheel independent suspension, speed-sensing steering, and traction control provide exceptional handling and performance. The front anti-roll bar, brake assist, and variably intermittent wipers ensure a smooth and safe drive in various conditions.<br><br>Stylish Design: Featuring alloy wheels, chrome bumpers, and fully automatic headlights with delay-off functionality. The front fog lights enhance visibility, while the rear step bumper adds convenience. The 17 silver painted aluminum wheels complete the sleek look.<br><br>Whether youre tackling tough terrains or cruising city streets, this vehicle combines safety, comfort, and entertainment to enhance your driving experience.<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2017 Ford F-150

125,921 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SYNC 3 | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SYNC 3 | NAV

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 11500127
  2. 11500127
  3. 11500127
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,921KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG9HFB93791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,921 KM

Vehicle Description


Introducing a versatile and feature-packed 4WD vehicle, designed to meet all your driving needs with style and comfort. Here's what makes this vehicle stand out:

Safety and Stability: Equipped with ABS brakes, dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, and electronic stability control to keep you and your passengers safe. The low tire pressure warning, occupant sensing airbag, and overhead airbag add extra layers of protection.

Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy air conditioning, power windows, power steering, and power door mirrors. The driver and passenger vanity mirrors, illuminated entry, and front and rear reading lights ensure a comfortable and convenient ride.

Entertainment and Connectivity: Stay entertained with the AM/FM radio featuring SiriusXM, a CD player, and a 7-speaker sound system. The SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System and steering wheel-mounted audio controls make managing your music and calls a breeze.

Advanced Features: This vehicle comes with a compass, outside temperature display, and a tachometer to keep you informed on the go. The remote keyless entry, security system, and panic alarm offer peace of mind and added security.

Performance and Handling: The 4WD system, front wheel independent suspension, speed-sensing steering, and traction control provide exceptional handling and performance. The front anti-roll bar, brake assist, and variably intermittent wipers ensure a smooth and safe drive in various conditions.

Stylish Design: Featuring alloy wheels, chrome bumpers, and fully automatic headlights with delay-off functionality. The front fog lights enhance visibility, while the rear step bumper adds convenience. The 17 silver painted aluminum wheels complete the sleek look.

Whether you're tackling tough terrains or cruising city streets, this vehicle combines safety, comfort, and entertainment to enhance your driving experience.



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2021 Ford Explorer MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Ford Explorer MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE 60,367 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium CONVERTIBLE | GT PERFORMANCE PKG for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium CONVERTIBLE | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 27,162 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE HYBRID for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE HYBRID 154,795 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150