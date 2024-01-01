$28,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SYNC 3 | NAV
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing a versatile and feature-packed 4WD vehicle, designed to meet all your driving needs with style and comfort. Here's what makes this vehicle stand out:
Safety and Stability: Equipped with ABS brakes, dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, and electronic stability control to keep you and your passengers safe. The low tire pressure warning, occupant sensing airbag, and overhead airbag add extra layers of protection.
Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy air conditioning, power windows, power steering, and power door mirrors. The driver and passenger vanity mirrors, illuminated entry, and front and rear reading lights ensure a comfortable and convenient ride.
Entertainment and Connectivity: Stay entertained with the AM/FM radio featuring SiriusXM, a CD player, and a 7-speaker sound system. The SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System and steering wheel-mounted audio controls make managing your music and calls a breeze.
Advanced Features: This vehicle comes with a compass, outside temperature display, and a tachometer to keep you informed on the go. The remote keyless entry, security system, and panic alarm offer peace of mind and added security.
Performance and Handling: The 4WD system, front wheel independent suspension, speed-sensing steering, and traction control provide exceptional handling and performance. The front anti-roll bar, brake assist, and variably intermittent wipers ensure a smooth and safe drive in various conditions.
Stylish Design: Featuring alloy wheels, chrome bumpers, and fully automatic headlights with delay-off functionality. The front fog lights enhance visibility, while the rear step bumper adds convenience. The 17 silver painted aluminum wheels complete the sleek look.
Whether you're tackling tough terrains or cruising city streets, this vehicle combines safety, comfort, and entertainment to enhance your driving experience.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
