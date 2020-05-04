Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,307KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4944507
  • Stock #: D4143
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C86HFC26304
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, 2WD SuperCab 145 XLT!

This 2017 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Cab pickup has just 23,307 kms. It's ruby red metallic tinted in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 2wd Supercab 145 Xlt.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1C86HFC26304.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 7
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Sync
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Remote, digital keypad power door locks
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 87 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km
  • Overall Width: 2,029 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,767 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,890 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
  • Overall height: 1,918 mm
  • AppLink
  • Max cargo capacity: 895 L
  • Curb weight: 1,993 kg
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • 2WD SuperCab 145 XLT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2007 Chevrolet Malib...
 264,189 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage LX
 125,765 KM
$9,198 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz S...
 74,802 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message