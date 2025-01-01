Menu
<b>Navigation, SYNC, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2017 Ford Focus Electric is for sale today. <br> <br>Its no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether youre drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. This electric version keeps everything we love about the Focus without consuming a drop of gas. This hatchback has 141,000 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G88WRk/XYYCNNyNkhUjvKG0yagVPd5N8 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Focus Electrics trim level is Base. In addition to an emission-free electric motor, this Focus Electric comes with plenty of features. It comes with Fords famous SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. On the exterior, you get 17-inch aluminum wheels, LED taillight accents, automatic headlights, power mirrors with turn signals, a rear spoiler, and a unique front end available only on the Focus Electric.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3R47HL273375 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3R47HL273375</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2017 Ford Focus

141,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

13070023

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

VIN 1FADP3R47HL273375

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
