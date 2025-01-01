$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
Electric Base
2017 Ford Focus
Electric Base
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,000KM
VIN 1FADP3R47HL273375
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, SYNC, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Ford Focus Electric is for sale today.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. This electric version keeps everything we love about the Focus without consuming a drop of gas. This hatchback has 141,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Focus Electric's trim level is Base. In addition to an emission-free electric motor, this Focus Electric comes with plenty of features. It comes with Ford's famous SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. On the exterior, you get 17-inch aluminum wheels, LED taillight accents, automatic headlights, power mirrors with turn signals, a rear spoiler, and a unique front end available only on the Focus Electric.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3R47HL273375.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
