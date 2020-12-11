Menu
2017 Ford Focus

65,352 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

RS CLEAN CARFANaX | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | MOONROOF

2017 Ford Focus

RS CLEAN CARFANaX | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | MOONROOF

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6336461
  • Stock #: 40-38
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH3H4123650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Check Out This Beauty That Just Landed!



The Coveter 2017 Focus RS



Check out the attached CAR FAX Canada Report - No Accident Incidents found



This Focus RS Comes Equipped With Remote Keyless Entry | Reverse Camera | Navigation System | Cruise Control | Power Windows | Power Door Locks | Daytime Running Lights | Fog Lamps | Power Moonroof



Call or Click today to arrange a Test Drive. Or Buy On-Line! We can manage everything via phone and internet. No need to come to the Dealership!



SPECIAL NOTE: This Great Value is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This 2017 Focus RS is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles












Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Navigation System

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

