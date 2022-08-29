Menu
2017 Ford Focus

70,177 KM

$25,790

+ tax & licensing
$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

5dr HB ST

2017 Ford Focus

5dr HB ST

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

70,177KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9056773
  • Stock #: P3739A
  • VIN: 1FADP3L91HL260920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3739A
  • Mileage 70,177 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED

 

Here at St. Catharines Mazda, all Pre-Owned vehicles go through a meticulous Mechanical and Cosmetic reconditioning, along with our professional executive detailing. Your new pre-owned vehicle will be in top form for your enjoyment.

 

St. Catharines Mazda has been a part of the community since 1993. We are proud to be a multiple Dealer of Distinction Award winner. Whether it comes to sales or service, visit us at 161 Scott St., or call us at (905) 684-6318 to put us to the test. We promise you will not be disappointed. 

 

Make sure that you set your price alert notifcation ON for the vehicle. This notifies you of any price changes so you can take action before you miss out on this fantastic vehicle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory