2017 Ford Fusion

130,427 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD Sunroof Back Up Camera

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD Sunroof Back Up Camera

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,427KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0H73HR225036

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16859
  • Mileage 130,427 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2017 Ford Fusion