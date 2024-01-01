$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD Sunroof Back Up Camera
2017 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SE FWD Sunroof Back Up Camera
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,427KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0H73HR225036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16859
- Mileage 130,427 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
2017 Ford Fusion