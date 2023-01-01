Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Mustang

52,251 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Momo Cars

905-688-9786

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK SHELBY GT350

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Mustang

2DR FASTBACK SHELBY GT350

Location

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

  1. 1696354597
  2. 1696354618
  3. 1696354625
  4. 1696354631
  5. 1696354637
  6. 1696354645
  7. 1696354652
  8. 1696354658
  9. 1696354663
  10. 1696354670
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,251KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 52,251 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Momo Cars

2017 Ford Mustang 2D...
 52,251 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model 3 E...
 38,200 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey R...
 257,015 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Momo Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Momo Cars

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-9786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory