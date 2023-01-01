$69,995+ tax & licensing
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Momo Cars
905-688-9786
2017 Ford Mustang
2DR FASTBACK SHELBY GT350
Location
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
52,251KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10500441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,251 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2