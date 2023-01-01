2017 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 2 5 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10500441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 52,251 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.