<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, SYNC, Remote Keyless Entry</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2017 Ford Mustang is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means youll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we dont blame you. The drivers seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This coupe has 95,823 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WEZX5d6ebd6i5vOrMVb9+3DgcXZIuIU3 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mustangs trim level is EcoBoost Premium. This 2017 Mustang EcoBoost Premium is much more than just you basic A to B car, its a sports car with luxury and style! The Premium gives you the addition of leather heated and cooled front seats, gorgeous machined aluminum wheels, an upgraded 9 speaker audio system with Sync3, bluetooth wireless streaming, driver controlled ride suspension, dual zone climate control, a rear view camera and much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH6H5327593 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8TH6H5327593</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Watch This Vehicle
