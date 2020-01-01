2017 Ford Transit 250

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Manual front air conditioning Trim Black grille Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Overhead console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Leaf rear suspension

Additional Features Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Vinyl Floor Covering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Cancellable Passenger Airbag ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 3 Door Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Black bumpers Argent steel rims Vinyl seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Rear door type: Split swing-out 1st row curtain head airbags Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 95 L Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Passenger airbag deactivation switch Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg Front Hip Room: 1,715 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,725 mm Front Head Room: 1,438 mm Overall Width: 2,065 mm Front Leg Room: 1,008 mm Tires: Load Rating: C Overall height: 2,779 mm Curb weight: 2,463 kg Max cargo capacity: 13,799 L Overall Length: 6,759 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s Wheelbase: 3,749 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

