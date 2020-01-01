2017 Ford Transit 250

The Ford Transit F-250 offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job.This van has 48,470 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine.
Our Transit-250's trim level is 148 WB Hi Roof Cargo. This Ford Transit Van has two comfortable seats in the front and tons of room for cargo in the back. Hinged rear barn doors make loading and unloading cargo a breeze. It has a rear view camera with trailer hitch assist for easy hauling and greater visibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: T-250 148 El Hi Rf 9000 Gvwr Sliding Rh Dr. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR3XG6HKA51306.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Black grille
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Full with storage
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Cancellable Passenger Airbag
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Black bumpers
Argent steel rims
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 95 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Passenger airbag deactivation switch
Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,715 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,725 mm
Front Head Room: 1,438 mm
Overall Width: 2,065 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Overall height: 2,779 mm
Curb weight: 2,463 kg
Max cargo capacity: 13,799 L
Overall Length: 6,759 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s
Wheelbase: 3,749 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
