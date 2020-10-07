2017 GMC Canyon

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Aluminum spare wheel rim Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Rear jump seat Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Overall Width: 1,885 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 265 mm Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Rear Head Room: 932 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Overall height: 1,788 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,449 kg Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,326 mm Rear Leg Room: 726 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.1 s Overall Length: 5,398 mm Wheelbase: 3,259 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port EXTCAB AUTO AC Curb weight: 1,779 kg

