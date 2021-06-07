2017 GMC Sierra 1500

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,651 kms. It's onyx black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Bench
Driver seat memory
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Liftgate window: Power
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 9
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Aluminum/simulated wood door trim
Aluminum/simulated wood center console trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s
OnStar Guidance
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
