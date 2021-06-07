2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$41,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 6 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7306937

7306937 Stock #: D5860

D5860 VIN: 3GTU2PEC9HG182618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,651 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Bench Driver seat memory Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Liftgate window: Power Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Wheel Width: 9 Driver adjustable suspension ride control Aluminum/simulated wood door trim Aluminum/simulated wood center console trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km IntelliLink Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Forward Collision Mitigation Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s OnStar Guidance Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 5 USB ports Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.