Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

64,800 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali NAV BLIND-SPOT ROOF P/GATE 19-AL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali NAV BLIND-SPOT ROOF P/GATE 19-AL

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

64,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8901937
  • Stock #: D7266
  • VIN: 2GKFLVE32H6223262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,800 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE !! AWD !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, COLLISION WARNING, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS

This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today.

Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 64,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This GMC Denali is the pinnicle in the Terrains model range and features many unique styling cues and standard equipment. These features include Intellilink with navigation, bluetooth audio streaming, programmable power liftgate, a power sunroof, driver alert package I and II, forward collision alert, rear park assist with rear view camera, power- leather heated front seats, lane departure warning and blind spot detection. In addition to all of these excellent features, the Denali also receives a satin finished front grille, unique headlamps and taillamps plus unique aluminum wheels that you will only find on a Denali grade vehicle.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 30,340 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
 103,387 KM
$44,498 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 28,410 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory