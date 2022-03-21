$31,998+ tax & licensing
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 GMC Terrain
Denali NAV BLIND-SPOT ROOF P/GATE 19-AL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
64,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8901937
- Stock #: D7266
- VIN: 2GKFLVE32H6223262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 64,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This GMC Denali is the pinnicle in the Terrains model range and features many unique styling cues and standard equipment. These features include Intellilink with navigation, bluetooth audio streaming, programmable power liftgate, a power sunroof, driver alert package I and II, forward collision alert, rear park assist with rear view camera, power- leather heated front seats, lane departure warning and blind spot detection. In addition to all of these excellent features, the Denali also receives a satin finished front grille, unique headlamps and taillamps plus unique aluminum wheels that you will only find on a Denali grade vehicle.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2