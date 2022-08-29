Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

19,025 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Back Up Cam Sunroof Htd Mirrors/Frnt Seats Low Kms

Back Up Cam Sunroof Htd Mirrors/Frnt Seats Low Kms

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

19,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9032413
  • Stock #: 15877
  • VIN: 2GKFLNE33H6353194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15877
  • Mileage 19,025 KM

