2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
143,443KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9199288
- Stock #: D7565
- VIN: 2GKFLTEK2H6319033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,443 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today.
Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 143,443 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
