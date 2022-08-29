Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

143,443 KM

Details Description

$19,198

+ tax & licensing
SLE

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

143,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9199288
  • Stock #: D7565
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEK2H6319033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, Bluetooth

This 2017 GMC Terrain is for sale today.

Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 143,443 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

