<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2017 GMC Yukon XL is for sale today. <br> <br>This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV thats thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, its every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. Its a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. Its capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 146,311 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Yukon XLs trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and vented in front, heated second-row seats, memory drivers seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, push-button start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a tow/haul mode selector, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

VIN 1GKS2GKCXHR319761

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 GMC Yukon XL is for sale today.

This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 146,311 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and vented in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, push-button start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a tow/haul mode selector, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

