$5,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD LX
2017 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD LX
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,145 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Black Honda CR-V 4WD LX, with an advanced AWD drive train, offers a seamless and responsive handling experience fitted to tackle diverse Canadian terrains.
Its body type as an SUV boasts a thoughtful exterior design complemented by alloy wheels, projecting an understated yet commanding presence. Inside, youll find comfort with features like heated seats, power windows, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the distance or weather.
This CR-V model comes equipped with a suite of modern technologies, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and lane assist. Safety is enhanced with features like brake assist and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your family.
This reliable and family-friendly SUV is perfect for those who value safety, comfort, and technology in their driving experience. Contact the dealership today to learn more about how this versatile vehicle can meet your needs.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
833-977-1235