Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Black Honda CR-V 4WD LX, with an advanced AWD drive train, offers a seamless and responsive handling experience fitted to tackle diverse Canadian terrains. Its body type as an SUV boasts a thoughtful exterior design complemented by alloy wheels, projecting an understated yet commanding presence. Inside, youll find comfort with features like heated seats, power windows, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the distance or weather. This CR-V model comes equipped with a suite of modern technologies, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and lane assist. Safety is enhanced with features like brake assist and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your family. This reliable and family-friendly SUV is perfect for those who value safety, comfort, and technology in their driving experience. Contact the dealership today to learn more about how this versatile vehicle can meet your needs.

2017 Honda CR-V

214,145 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD LX

Watch This Vehicle
12890507

2017 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD LX

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 12890507
  2. 12890507
  3. 12890507
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,145KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XHH130390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,145 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Black Honda CR-V 4WD LX, with an advanced AWD drive train, offers a seamless and responsive handling experience fitted to tackle diverse Canadian terrains.
Its body type as an SUV boasts a thoughtful exterior design complemented by alloy wheels, projecting an understated yet commanding presence. Inside, youll find comfort with features like heated seats, power windows, and adaptive cruise control, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the distance or weather.
This CR-V model comes equipped with a suite of modern technologies, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and lane assist. Safety is enhanced with features like brake assist and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind for you and your family.
This reliable and family-friendly SUV is perfect for those who value safety, comfort, and technology in their driving experience. Contact the dealership today to learn more about how this versatile vehicle can meet your needs.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition 101,603 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 5dr HB Premier for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 5dr HB Premier 130,846 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 FWD Luxury FWD 4dr Luxury for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Cadillac XT4 FWD Luxury FWD 4dr Luxury 99,653 KM $26,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2017 Honda CR-V