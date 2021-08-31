A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 89,234 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. It comes standard with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, aluminum wheels, 60/40 split folding back seats, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, pushbutton start, remote start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Adap-cc Lane-keep Cam Hs Climate 17-al.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Overall Length: 4,586 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Curb weight: 1,557 kg
HondaLink
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry