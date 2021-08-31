2017 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 2 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7788273

7788273 Stock #: D6243

D6243 VIN: 2HKRW2H24HH108563

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,234 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Overall Length: 4,586 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,018 mm Curb weight: 1,557 kg HondaLink Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW AWD ADAP-CC LANE-KEEP CAM HS CLIMATE 17-AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.