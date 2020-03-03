Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

2017 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,274KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4725204
  • Stock #: D4045
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F80HB501910
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NAV ROOF LEATH ADAP-CC CS BS LD 4X-HS HTD-S/W PREM-AUDIO P/SEATS MEM RAIN-SENS!

This 2017 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today.

Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 63,274 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Ridgeline's trim level is Black Edition. The Ridgeline Black Edition comes with a tough aesthetic and impressive features. Along with its aggressive Black Edition appearance package, it comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 8 speaker premium audio, 4 USB ports, a truck bed audio system, heated and ventilated leather seats, memory driver's seat and mirrors, integrated LED bed lights, a power moonroof, a rear view camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Roof Leath Adap-cc Cs Bs Ld 4x-hs Htd-s/w Prem-audio P/seats Mem Rain-sens.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Piano black center console trim
Seating
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Dark chrome grille
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver seat memory
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • HD auxilliary transmission cooler
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Navigation system with voice activation
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
  • Liftgate window: Power
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
  • Overall Width: 1,996 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 74 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
  • Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
  • Black aluminum rims
  • Rear Head Room: 986 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
  • Overall height: 1,798 mm
  • HondaLink
  • Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,335 mm
  • Curb weight: 2,054 kg
  • Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
  • Lane Departure Warning: Active
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Front and rear reverse sensing system
  • LED low beam projector beam headlights
  • 4 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
  • Power tailgate w/swing-out
  • Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
  • NAV ROOF LEATH ADAP-CC CS BS LD 4X-HS HTD-S/W PREM-AUDIO P/SEATS MEM RAIN-SENS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

