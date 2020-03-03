2017 Honda Ridgeline

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Rain sensing front wipers

Piano black center console trim Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Dark chrome grille Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

HD auxilliary transmission cooler

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7.5

Fold-up cushion rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Turn signal in mirrors

AC power outlet: 1

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Piano black dash trim

Piano black door trim

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Express open/close glass sunroof

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Spare Tire Mount Location: Box

Liftgate window: Power

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Leather/piano black steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km

Overall Width: 1,996 mm

Fuel Capacity: 74 L

Rear Leg Room: 932 mm

Front Head Room: 1,003 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm

Black aluminum rims

Rear Head Room: 986 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm

Manual child safety locks

Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg

Overall height: 1,798 mm

HondaLink

Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm

Overall Length: 5,335 mm

Curb weight: 2,054 kg

Wheelbase: 3,180 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125

Lane Departure Warning: Active

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Front and rear reverse sensing system

LED low beam projector beam headlights

4 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System

Power tailgate w/swing-out

Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out

NAV ROOF LEATH ADAP-CC CS BS LD 4X-HS HTD-S/W PREM-AUDIO P/SEATS MEM RAIN-SENS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.