2017 Hyundai Elantra

135,000 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Used
135,000KM
VIN KMHD84LF3HU377391

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Introducing the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, a perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced features designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, this compact sedan is not only visually appealing but also offers unmatched comfort and innovative technology. Experience a smooth ride with its efficient engine, while the variety of safety features ensure peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Elantra GL delivers reliability and versatility for the modern driver. - ???? **Sleek and Modern Design:** Eye-catching exterior that turns heads on the road. - ????️ **Advanced Safety Features:** Equipped with smart technology to keep you and your passengers safe. - ???? **Premium Sound System:** Enjoy your favorite tunes with top-notch audio quality. - ???? **Spacious Interior:** Ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for all occasions. - ⛽ **Fuel Efficiency:** Save money at the pump with impressive MPG ratings.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

    Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Hyundai Elantra