2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
$13,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL, a perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced features designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, this compact sedan is not only visually appealing but also offers unmatched comfort and innovative technology. Experience a smooth ride with its efficient engine, while the variety of safety features ensure peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Elantra GL delivers reliability and versatility for the modern driver. - ???? **Sleek and Modern Design:** Eye-catching exterior that turns heads on the road. - ????️ **Advanced Safety Features:** Equipped with smart technology to keep you and your passengers safe. - ???? **Premium Sound System:** Enjoy your favorite tunes with top-notch audio quality. - ???? **Spacious Interior:** Ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for all occasions. - ⛽ **Fuel Efficiency:** Save money at the pump with impressive MPG ratings.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING
