2017 Hyundai Elantra...

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Head Room: 986 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm

Tires: Width: 205 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Head Room: 947 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km

Rear Leg Room: 907 mm

Overall height: 1,435 mm

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,780 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Manual child safety locks

Overall Width: 1,801 mm

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.6 s

Overall Length: 4,569 mm

Curb weight: 1,275 kg

Max cargo capacity: 408 L

Black w/metal-look accents grille

Rear Collision Warning

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring

4dr Sdn Auto GL

