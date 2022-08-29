Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

67,401 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 9065956
  2. 9065956
  3. 9065956
  4. 9065956
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,401KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9065956
  • Stock #: 15933
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXHU420057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15933
  • Mileage 67,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 53,912 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 101,703 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 31,099 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory