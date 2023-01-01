Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

70,979 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GL

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

70,979KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9463888
  • Stock #: 9238
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5HU291922

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel

This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 70,979 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



