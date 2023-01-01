$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
120,733KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10342434
- Stock #: D8756
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA2HG394002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,733 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is for sale today.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 120,733 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include 19-in alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated HomeLink transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
