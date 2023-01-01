2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$22,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 7 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10342434

10342434 Stock #: D8756

D8756 VIN: 5XYZUDLA2HG394002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,733 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.