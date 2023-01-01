Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

43,450 KM

Details Description

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

43,450KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9483357
  Stock #: D7807
  VIN: KM8SNDHF1HU236005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is for sale today.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This low mileage SUV has just 43,450 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include sporty alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

