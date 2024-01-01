Menu
Calling all SUV enthusiasts! This sleek 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited, currently available at Eds Auto Sales, is sure to turn heads with its pristine white exterior and luxurious gray interior. This all-wheel drive crossover offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for those who appreciate a balance of practicality and style. Boasting a robust engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Santa Fe Sport Limited delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience.

With only 160,755km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more adventures. This model is fully equipped with all the latest bells and whistles, including premium leather seats, a heated steering wheel and front seats, a navigation system, and a power liftgate. Enjoy convenient keyless entry and start, navigate with ease using the advanced navigation system, and stay warm in the winter with heated seats and steering wheel. This Santa Fe Sport Limited also features a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience and a powerful engine to conquer any terrain.

4Cyl, AWD, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Power Rear Tailgate, P. Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, USB and AUX Input, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Only 160,755 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

160,755 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,755KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9HG450033

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 450033
  • Mileage 160,755 KM

Calling all SUV enthusiasts! This sleek 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited, currently available at Ed's Auto Sales, is sure to turn heads with its pristine white exterior and luxurious gray interior. This all-wheel drive crossover offers a comfortable and spacious cabin, perfect for those who appreciate a balance of practicality and style. Boasting a robust engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Santa Fe Sport Limited delivers a confident and enjoyable driving experience.

With only 160,755km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more adventures. This model is fully equipped with all the latest bells and whistles, including premium leather seats, a heated steering wheel and front seats, a navigation system, and a power liftgate. Enjoy convenient keyless entry and start, navigate with ease using the advanced navigation system, and stay warm in the winter with heated seats and steering wheel. This Santa Fe Sport Limited also features a premium sound system for an immersive audio experience and a powerful engine to conquer any terrain.

4Cyl, AWD, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Power Rear Tailgate, P. Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, USB and AUX Input, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Alert, Only 160,755 Kms, Asking $15,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Call Dealer

905-680-4400

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport