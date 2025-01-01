Menu
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD - a versatile SUV that blends style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.</p><ul><li>Back-up camera for added safety and convenience</li><li>New tires and brakes for a smooth, reliable ride</li><li>Heated seats for cozy warmth on chilly days</li><li>Sleek wood trim for a touch of modern sophistication</li></ul><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>This Santa Fe Sport is more than just a practical family vehicle - its a true companion that enhances your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its spacious 5-passenger seating and impressive array of features, youll enjoy a driving experience thats as comfortable as it is stylish.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Whether youre shuttling the kids to school or embarking on a road trip, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD is the perfect blend of form and function, designed to make every journey a pleasure.</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

119,000 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD - a versatile SUV that blends style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

  • Back-up camera for added safety and convenience
  • New tires and brakes for a smooth, reliable ride
  • Heated seats for cozy warmth on chilly days
  • Sleek wood trim for a touch of modern sophistication

This Santa Fe Sport is more than just a practical family vehicle - it's a true companion that enhances your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its spacious 5-passenger seating and impressive array of features, you'll enjoy a driving experience that's as comfortable as it is stylish.

Whether you're shuttling the kids to school or embarking on a road trip, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD is the perfect blend of form and function, designed to make every journey a pleasure.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport