2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD - a versatile SUV that blends style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.
- Back-up camera for added safety and convenience
- New tires and brakes for a smooth, reliable ride
- Heated seats for cozy warmth on chilly days
- Sleek wood trim for a touch of modern sophistication
This Santa Fe Sport is more than just a practical family vehicle - it's a true companion that enhances your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its spacious 5-passenger seating and impressive array of features, you'll enjoy a driving experience that's as comfortable as it is stylish.
Whether you're shuttling the kids to school or embarking on a road trip, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD is the perfect blend of form and function, designed to make every journey a pleasure.
