2017 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Metal-look grille Fuel Capacity: 70 L Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Rear Head Room: 965 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 905 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg Wheelbase: 2,805 mm Overall Width: 1,865 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,404 mm Overall height: 1,475 mm Curb weight: 1,475 kg Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,025 mm Overall Length: 4,855 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,426 mm Proximity remote trunk release Rear Collision Warning Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

