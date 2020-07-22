This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 70,256 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sonata's trim level is GLS. The GLS trim of the 2017 Hyundai Sonata raises the bar for safety and tech. Enjoy the convenience of bluetooth connectivity. blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, rear parking sensors, a backup camera, and more safety features keep everybody safe. Front and rear heated seats keep everybody comfortable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Sdn 2.4l Auto Gls.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look grille
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 905 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,040 kg
Wheelbase: 2,805 mm
Overall Width: 1,865 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,404 mm
Overall height: 1,475 mm
Curb weight: 1,475 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,025 mm
Overall Length: 4,855 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,426 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Collision Warning
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
