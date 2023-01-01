$22,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
96,938KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10507041
- Stock #: D8923
- VIN: KM8J3CA4XHU585734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,938 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 96,938 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is SE. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2