Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>BLINDSPOT MONITOR * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * SUNROOF * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * NAVIGATION * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, LUXURY * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *</div><div> </div><div>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. <br /><br /></div><div>REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.<br />VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. </div><div> </div><div>LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. <br />OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.</div>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

176,442 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury ** AWD, BSM, HTD LEATH **

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury ** AWD, BSM, HTD LEATH **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1729377393
  2. 1729377393
  3. 1729376374
  4. 1729376374
  5. 1729376374
  6. 1729376374
  7. 1729376374
  8. 1729376374
  9. 1729377393
  10. 1729377393
  11. 1729376374
  12. 1729376374
  13. 1729376374
  14. 1729376374
  15. 1729376374
  16. 1729376374
  17. 1729377393
  18. 1729377393
  19. 1729377394
  20. 1729377393
  21. 1729376374
  22. 1729376374
  23. 1729376374
  24. 1729376374
  25. 1729377394
  26. 1729377394
  27. 1729377394
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,442KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8J3CA42HU432443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,442 KM

Vehicle Description

BLINDSPOT MONITOR * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * SUNROOF * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * NAVIGATION * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, LUXURY * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 17" ALLOY WHEELS * INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.  LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Cars

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier ** NAV, CARPLAY, HTD LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier ** NAV, CARPLAY, HTD LEATH ** 77,386 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport ** 4X4, CRUISE, A/C, AUX. IN ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport ** 4X4, CRUISE, A/C, AUX. IN ** 168,217 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline ** CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline ** CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM ** 105,548 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Certified Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson