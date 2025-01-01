Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium - a versatile and tech-savvy SUV thats ready to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>Key features/benefits bullet list:<br />• Equipped with a backup camera for easy maneuvering<br />• Heated seats for ultimate comfort in any weather<br />• All-wheel drive capability for superior control and traction<br />• Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the go<br />• Blind spot monitoring for added safety and peace of mind</p><p class=mb-3 last:mb-0>With the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium, youll enjoy a driving experience thats both practical and pleasurable. The backup camera takes the stress out of parking, while the all-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any road condition. And with the convenience of heated seats and satellite radio, youll arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and entertained.</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p>***Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12264904

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA47HU358579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium - a versatile and tech-savvy SUV that's ready to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.

Key features/benefits bullet list:
• Equipped with a backup camera for easy maneuvering
• Heated seats for ultimate comfort in any weather
• All-wheel drive capability for superior control and traction
• Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the go
• Blind spot monitoring for added safety and peace of mind

With the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium, you'll enjoy a driving experience that's both practical and pleasurable. The backup camera takes the stress out of parking, while the all-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any road condition. And with the convenience of heated seats and satellite radio, you'll arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and entertained.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford Focus for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Ford Focus 136,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 156,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2020 Mazda CX-3 152,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson