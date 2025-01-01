$14,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium - a versatile and tech-savvy SUV that's ready to take you on the adventure of a lifetime.
Key features/benefits bullet list:
• Equipped with a backup camera for easy maneuvering
• Heated seats for ultimate comfort in any weather
• All-wheel drive capability for superior control and traction
• Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the go
• Blind spot monitoring for added safety and peace of mind
With the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium, you'll enjoy a driving experience that's both practical and pleasurable. The backup camera takes the stress out of parking, while the all-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any road condition. And with the convenience of heated seats and satellite radio, you'll arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and entertained.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Vehicle Features
Gaston's Auto Sales
