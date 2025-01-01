Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Detection

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 208,047 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucsons trim level is Limited. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in this Tucson Limited. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
208,047KM
VIN KM8J3CA26HU345739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Detection


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 208,047 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Limited. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in this Tucson Limited. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

