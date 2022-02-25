2017 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 6 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8328672

Stock #: D6747

VIN: KM8J33A40HU408965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,628 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Coloured Grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 66 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 1,850 mm Overall height: 1,650 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Overall Length: 4,475 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm Rear Leg Room: 970 mm Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port LEATH PANO CAM LD BS P/SEAT HS HTD-S/W 17-AL

