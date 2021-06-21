2017 Infiniti QX50

Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti QX50 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleek, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your QX50 won't be the only one seeking a closer connection with you. This SUV has 62,101 kms. It's asgard grey metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX50's trim level is Base. This sporty and versatile QX50 comes packed with desirable features to improve your ride and driving experience. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, Infiniti Controller 7-inch display, a premium stereo system with USB and SiriusXM radio, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, dual chrome exhaust finishers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Roof Cam P/seats P/gate.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 983 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
Rear Leg Room: 897 mm
Wheelbase: 2,880 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Curb weight: 1,828 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,125 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,745 mm
Overall Width: 1,803 mm
Manual child safety locks
Piano black/aluminum dash trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,419 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,255 mm
Overall height: 1,613 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
AWD LEATH ROOF CAM P/SEATS P/GATE
