2017 Infiniti QX60

Listing ID: 8231760

8231760 Stock #: D6652

D6652 VIN: 5N1DL0MM4HC501405

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,223 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Carbon Fibre Dash Trim Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 1,034 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,417 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Overall height: 1,722 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Carbon fibre door trim 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,961 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,067 mm Overall Length: 4,989 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 927 mm Wheelbase: 2,901 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 782 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg Curb weight: 2,048 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 3 USB ports Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights AWD 4dr INFINITI InTouch Apps Max Cargo Capacity : 2,159 L

