$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Infiniti QX60
Base
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
125,223KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8231760
- Stock #: D6652
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM4HC501405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,223 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 INFINITI QX60 is for sale today.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 125,223 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our QX60's trim level is Base. Sophistication is evident throughout the 2017 Infiniti QX60 with leather seating and trim and numerous comfort features. Relax in the heated eight-way power driver seat, which includes lumbar support for those long drives. Additional features for this trim include a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows and doors, push button start, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4dr.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Carbon Fibre Dash Trim
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Overall height: 1,722 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Carbon fibre door trim
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,961 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,067 mm
Overall Length: 4,989 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 927 mm
Wheelbase: 2,901 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 782 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
Curb weight: 2,048 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
AWD 4dr
INFINITI InTouch Apps
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,159 L
