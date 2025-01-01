Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2017 Jeep Compass is for sale today. <br> <br>The redesigned 2017 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, youre never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 102,205 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Limited. Upgrade to the range-topping Limited trim for a luxurious compact SUV. It comes with four-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic headlights, tasteful chrome exterior trim, power heated mirrors, and much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB8HT660132 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB8HT660132</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

